Hrithik’s Kaabil Grosses Over 102 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has performed pretty well in its extended opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Till now, this revenge drama has grossed 87.69 crores (nett. 67.46 crores) in India and approximately 15 crores at the overseas box office.

The film’s global collection, so far, stands at 102.69 crores gross.

The film needs to remain steady at the box office in the weekdays to achieve the milestone of 100 crore at the domestic market.

Kaabil also features Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.