Hrithik’s Kaabil Enjoys A Good Saturday At The Box Office

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil continues to perform well on its 4th day (Saturday) at the domestic box office.

The film raked in 13.34 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 52.41 crores.

The film will cross the 60 crore mark by today at the box office.

Since this revenge drama is made on the budget of 65 crores including P and A, it will soon recover its investment and enter in the profit zone.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles.