Hrithik’s Kaabil Enjoys A Good Saturday At The Box Office

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil continues to perform well on its 4th day (Saturday) at the domestic box office.
The film raked in 13.34 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 52.41 crores.
The film will cross the 60 crore mark by today at the box office.
Since this revenge drama is made on the budget of 65 crores including P and A, it will soon recover its investment and enter in the profit zone.
Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles.
So much of manipulation…Koimoi just get your numbers right just don’t simply follow what the producers are providing in. Here are the actul numbers from BOI
Kaabil (Hindi) grew well on Saturday as collections improved around 40% from the day before which is good growth but still overall collections remain on the lower side. The film grossed 10.75 crore nett on Saturday taking its four day total to 41.75 crore nett. If the film had grown another 15-20% it would be in a better position as now it has to repeat the sort of growth it had on Saturday on Sunday again. The weekday business will be cruccial for the film and the holds will have to be very strong which may allow it to challenge Raees in the second week The four three day business of Kaabil (Hindi) is as follows..
Wednesday – 8,00,00,000
Thursday – 15,50,00,000
Friday – 7,50,00,000
Saturday – 10,75,00,000
TOTAL – 41.75,00,000 apprx