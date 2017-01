Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil has managed to open with decent numbers on its first day at the box office.

This revenge drama raked in approximately 10.25* crores on Wednesday. Since the film has released in the mid-week alongside SRK’s Raees, the numbers are decent enough.

Since Kaabil has received positive reports, a good growth over the extended weekend can be expected.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also features Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles.