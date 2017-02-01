Box Office – Kaabil holds on during weekdays

Kaabil is continuing to hold on during the weekdays. On Tuesday, the film collected 6.10 crore at the Box Office, hence bringing its total to 79.60 crore.

Hrithik Roshan’s last Republic Day release Agneepath had brought 89.5 crore in its extended 8 days Week One. Now Kaabil would be collecting on the similar lines in its extended 9 days Week One. That said, the difference here is that the Rakesh Roshan production is doing that in a clash while the Karan Johar film had arrived solo. Also, it was a much more commercial and mass friendly film while being the remake of a cult classic whereas Kaabil is standing mainly on its own.

Last year’s Republic Day release Airlift had also collected similar numbers [83.5 crore] in its first week. The Akshay Kumar film too had arrived with a clash where Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 did have a good opening day. However, back then it had turned out to be eventually Airlift all the way as the clash had its impact mainly on the first day. In case of Kaabil, the clash with Raees did impact it for the extended weekend of first five days though during the weekdays, the Hrithik Roshan starrer is pretty much coming on its own.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder