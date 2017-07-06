Sridevi starrer Mom is all set to hit the theaters this week. The film post its trailer release has been creating a lot of buzz. The thriller also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

Ever since Sridevi made her Bollywood comeback with English Vinglish, we have been waiting to see her in some more interesting projects. Even though, she couldn’t be a part of the much talked about magnum opus Baahubali, we are sure Mom will be a treat for a her fans nonetheless.

Previously, her Gauri Shinde film, English Vinglish turned out to be a critically acclaimed film and was a hit at the box office. It managed to take an opening of 2.50 crores at the box office.

If we take a look at other women-centric films, the highest opener so far has been Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture with an opening of 9.35 crores.

In terms of this year’s releases, Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana has been the highest women centric opener with a opening day collection of 5.12 crores. It will be interesting to see if Mom, which is enjoying a great buzz opens better than Naam Shabana. One of the key benefits for the film will also be the fact that Sridevi enjoys a huge fan following across generations. With her choice of a film genre like thriller, there are chances that this film could go the Kahaani way and entertain audiences. Mom is Sridevi’s 300th film of her career.

Here’s a look at the opening day collections of important women centric films:

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, it has been produced by Boney Kapoor. Will Mom become the highest women-centric opening grosser?