It is a clash of a different kind as Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor and Raveena Tandon’s Maatr take on each other at the Box Office. Noor comes across as a film that should bring in some sort of entertainment value through comic relief and breezy moments. Since Sonakshi Sinha has demonstrated her comic timing in the past, one expects her to lead the show well here. On the other hand Maatr picks up a serious issue and aims to act as an eye opener affair. Raveena Tandon has done a few serious films in the past and now that she is making her big screen comeback with this one, she is expected to excel well.

From the opening perspective, Noor would start better due to its larger commercial appeal. That said, it would be on a relative scale since as an absolute number it would all depend on the word of mouth. 2017 so far has seen only those films open really well [50%+ occupancy] which have been led by superstars. Others have all opened in the 20%-30% range at best and this is what can be expected out of Noor as well. However, the film has the kind of theme which can see better occupancy towards the evening shows. Moreover, there is Sonakshi Sinha in there and that adds on to the face value.

As for Maatr, it would be heavily dependent on the critical acclaim followed by word of mouth. The film would be seeing a restricted release at the Box Office and for the exhibitors to continue showing their trust in its run, it would have to show a turnaround over the weekend itself otherwise it would find tough going during the weekdays.

