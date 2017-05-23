James Erskine’s biographical documentary on India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is all set to hit theatres this Friday. The film is titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams. While the former cricketer is still hero-worshipped across India and is an inspiration for many, who even consider him as their God, we wonder what will be the box office fate of the film.

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel says, “Since it is a documentary film, I don’t have much box office expectations from it, but considering Sachin Tendulkar’s god status, colossal fan following and the number of screens the film is releasing in, I am assuming the film to collect around 2-3 crores on its opening day. I think it will collect approx Rs 10-12 crores in the first weekend and make a lifetime collection of 25-30 crores if word of mouth is good.”

Sumit further informs that Sachin: A Billion Dreams will be released in 1150-1200 screens across the country and he feels that the time of release will not work in the film’s favour. He said, “This film is releasing on Ramzan which is considered a dull period for films as people don’t usually go to theatres to watch films during this period. However, it will still manage to collect Rs 2-3 crores, which will be a good opening for this film.”

Why will the film not collect more? He explains, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams would have been a huge hit if it was made with commercial inputs, good music and good star cast like the M S Dhoni biopic.”

M S Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the title role, which released in September last year, made a lifetime collection of Rs 133.04 crores.

However, the trade expert is positive and full of hope for the film and wants it to succeed just like India’s Master Blaster did in his life. Sumit concludes, “I wish Sachin’s biopic will prove its critics wrong just like Sachin Tendulkar, who proved his critics wrong throughout his life.”