10 Day Collections Of Aamir Khan’s Films

Aamir Khan is known for making and breaking box office records. The actor has pioneered the 100, 200 and 300 crore clubs. His latest release Dangal, has already made it to the 100 crore club in just three days, in spite of the demonetization issue and it is certainly commendable.

On its fourth day, which was a week day, the film collected 25.48 crores, which is huge and also the highest fourth day collection, amongst his other releases such as PK.

Until now, PK is Aamir’s highest grossing film with a collection of 338 crores. With Dangal, the actor has to now breach the 350 crore territory.

Here’s a look at how rest of Aamir’s films have fared in the first ten days:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)