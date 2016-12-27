SHARE

Aamir Khan is known for making and breaking box office records. The actor has pioneered the 100, 200 and 300 crore clubs. His latest release Dangal, has already made it to the 100 crore club in just three days, in spite of the demonetization issue and it is certainly commendable.


On its fourth day, which was a week day, the film collected 25.48 crores, which is huge and also the highest fourth day collection, amongst his other releases such as PK.

10 Day Collections Of Aamir Khan's Films
Until now, PK is Aamir’s highest grossing film with a collection of 338 crores. With Dangal, the actor has to now breach the 350 crore territory.

Here’s a look at how rest of Aamir’s films have fared in the first ten days:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

DaysDangalPKDhoom 33 Idiots
Paid Preview---02.75 Cr
Day 129.78 Cr26.63 Cr36.00 Cr13.00 Cr
Day 234.82 Cr30.34 Cr33.25 Cr11.64 Cr
Day 342.35 Cr38.24 Cr37.75 Cr13.24 Cr
Day 425.48 Cr21.22 Cr21.00 Cr10.94 Cr
Day 518.85 Cr21.25 Cr09.65 Cr
Day 619.56 Cr23.75 Cr08.31 Cr
Day 727.55 Cr12.50 Cr09.52 Cr
Day 814.61 Cr11.00 Cr11.00 Cr
Day 917.00 Cr11.00 Cr10.50 Cr
Day 1022.50 Cr19.50 Cr12.50 Cr
10 Days Total236.50 Cr 227.00 Cr 113.05 Cr
Lifetime Total338.00 Cr 280.25 Cr 202.00 Cr
