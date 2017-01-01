When it comes to Hollywood films, usually the franchise films have had a good buzz in India and thus have managed to perform well at the box office too. In 2016, Disney’s The Jungle Book became the highest grossing Hollywood film. It made a collection of 183 crores at the India box office and became a super-hit.

Other two Hollywood releases that made it to the 100 crore club in India so far are also Furious 7 and Jurassic World. Both the 2015 releases pulled off a commendable business, being films from franchises that have had a good buzz in India. While Furious 7 collected 110 crores, Jurassic World made a lifetime collection of 101 crores.

Film Year Collections The Jungle Book 2016 183.94 Cr Furious 7 2015 110.00 Cr Jurassic World 2015 101.00 Cr

With Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone making a Hollywood debut, there are expectations from both the film doing good business in India.

Deepika’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage is all set to release in January (14th) and we’ll have to wait and watch if it makes it to the 100 crore club.