When it comes to Hollywood films, usually the franchise films have had a good buzz in India and thus have managed to perform well at the box office too. In 2016, Disney’s The Jungle Book became the highest grossing Hollywood film. It made a collection of 183 crores at the India box office and became a super-hit.


Other two Hollywood releases that made it to the 100 crore club in India so far are also Furious 7 and Jurassic World. Both the 2015 releases pulled off a commendable business, being films from franchises that have had a good buzz in India. While Furious 7 collected 110 crores, Jurassic World made a lifetime collection of 101 crores.

FilmYearCollections
The Jungle Book2016183.94 Cr
Furious 72015110.00 Cr
Jurassic World2015101.00 Cr

With Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone making a Hollywood debut, there are expectations from both the film doing good business in India.

Deepika’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage is all set to release in January (14th) and we’ll have to wait and watch if it makes it to the 100 crore club.

