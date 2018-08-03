Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of highest grossing Hollywood movies of all time.
Well, here’s the latest update on highest Hollywood grossers in India.
Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)
|222.69 crores
|2. The Jungle Book (3D)
|188.00 crores
|3. Fast and Furious7 (3D)
|110.00 crores
|4. Jurassic World
|101.00 crores
|5.Fast and Furious 8 (3D)
|86.00 crores
|6.Avengers: Age of Ultron
|76.00 crores
|7.Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)
|72.00 crores
|8. The Conjuring 2
|62.00 crores
|9.Thor: Ragnarok
|60.00 crores
|10.Captain America Civil war
|59.00 crores
|11. Spiderman: Homecoming
|58.00 crores
|12.Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|55.00 crores*
|13. The Amazing Spiderman 2
|52.00 crores
|14. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle
|51.90 crores
|15.Iron Man 3
|50.50 crores
|16. The Amazing Spiderman
|48.25 crores
|17. Deadpool 2
|48.00 crores
|18.Annabelle: Creation
|44.50 crores
|19.Black Panther
|38.00 crores
|20.Justice League
|35.00 crores
|21.The Dark Knight Rises
|33.00 crores
|22. Mission: Impossoible - Skyfall
|30.00 crores