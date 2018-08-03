Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of highest grossing Hollywood movies of all time.

Well, here’s the latest update on highest Hollywood grossers in India.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
2. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
3. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
4. Jurassic World101.00 crores
5.Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
6.Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
7.Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
8. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
9.Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
10.Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
11. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
12.Mission: Impossible - Fallout55.00 crores*
13. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
14. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
15.Iron Man 350.50 crores
16. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
17. Deadpool 248.00 crores
18.Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
19.Black Panther38.00 crores
20.Justice League35.00 crores
21.The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
22. Mission: Impossoible - Skyfall30.00 crores

