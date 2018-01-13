Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood box office business done by films released in 2018.

Film Release 1st Day 1st Weekend 1st Week Lifetime Verdict kaalakaandi 12-Jan 01.50 01.50* 01.50* 01.50* 1921 12-Jan 02.00 02.00* 02.00 02.00* Mukkabaaz 12-Jan 01.00 01.00* 01.00* 01.00*

Here’s our Box Office Parameter:

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

Average: Film which only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.