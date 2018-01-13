Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood box office business done by films released in 2018.
|Film
|Release
|1st Day
|1st Weekend
|1st Week
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|kaalakaandi
|12-Jan
|01.50
|01.50*
|01.50*
|01.50*
|1921
|12-Jan
|02.00
|02.00*
|02.00
|02.00*
|Mukkabaaz
|12-Jan
|01.00
|01.00*
|01.00*
|01.00*
Here’s our Box Office Parameter:
Hit: Film which doubles the investment
Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%
Average: Film which only recovers investment
Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment
Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.