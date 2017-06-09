In the recent years, Shah Rukh Khan’s films have faced huge clashes at the box office, whether it was Dilwale Vs Bajirao Mastani in 2015 or Raees Vs Kaabil this year. Obviously, these box office battles impacted the collections of both the films at the domestic market.

But now, Shah Rukh has made a smart move by shifting the release date of his upcoming flick Jab Harry Met Sejal. This Imtiaz Ali directorial will be releasing on 4th August. Earlier the film was clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on 11th August, but now this rom-com will hit the screens on 4th August. The film will also enjoy an extended weekend, since there’ll be a partial holiday on 7th August due to Rakshabandhan.

Not to forget, even Toilet – Ek Prem Katha has a great advantage ahead of its release since there is Janmashtami on 14th August, Independence Day on 15th August and Parsi New Year on 17th August. With all these Festive holidays, the film will enjoy a free run at the box office.

Chennai Express V/s Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

Well, let’s remind you, on this note, that this is not the 1st time where SRK and Akki have smartly played with release dates. 4 years back, SRK had requested the makers of Akshay Kumar’s Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! to push the release the date one week ahead, so that his film Chennai Express will have a solo release.

Interestingly, Chennai Express is still SRK’s highest grosser of all time, although Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! failed at the box office.

Also, in 2004, Shah Rukh and Akki’s films clashed at the box office – Veer-Zaara and Aitraaz. Though both of them performed well, Veer-Zaara turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office.