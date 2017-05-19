Hindi Medium Starts Slow, Half Girlfriend Opens Decent | Morning Occupancy Box Office Report

2 Bollywood films – Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium released this Friday at the domestic box office.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend received decent occupancy in the morning shows. The romantic drama opened around 25-30% across the country. The film has performed fairly in metros but has taken a very good opening in the mass centers like UP, CI and Rajasthan. It has opened better than Arjun’s last two films Ki And Ka and Tevar and Shraddha’s last two films Rock On 2 and OK Jaanu. Since the film has received below average reviews it’ll be interesting to see how it will perform in its opening weekend at the box office.

Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri, who previously helmed movies like Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2.

Another release, Hindi Medium which features Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles has taken a slow start at the box office. The film has opened around 15-20% in the morning shows. It is primarily targeted towards the multiplexes in the metro cities. Since the film has received very positive reviews, a substantial growth is expected in the evening and night shows and further on Saturday and Sunday.

Hindi Medium also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.

Trending :

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which entered its 4th week today, is giving tough competition to both the new releases. In some places, the occupancy of Baahubali 2 is similar to Half Girlfriend. The Hindi version of the film is aiming to achieve the 475 crore mark by the end of its 4th weekend at the box office.