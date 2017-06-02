Box Office – Hindi Medium set to go past 55 crore after Week Three, Half Girlfriend aims for 60 crore

Amongst all Bollywood releases of 2017, Hindi Medium has seen the best trending so far as it has held its ground from week one to week two. The film brought in over 20 crore in its second week as well and that is better than the first week numbers of films like OK Jaanu, Begum Jaan and The Ghazi Attack, as well as the combined week one numbers of Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu. Now that’s pretty much the tale about how much is the Dinesh Vijan and T-Series film being loved by its target audience.

The Saket Chaudhary directed film has collected 46.09 crore so far and will comfortably go past the 50 crore mark in its third weekend. Also, by the end of its third weekend it should stand around the 55 crore mark which could well bring it into the Superhit zone.

As for Half Girlfriend, it would have to contend with an Average status as there wasn’t much of a hold in the second week with less than 10 crore coming in. While the first week collections of the film stood at 49.18 crore, the total so far is 58.50 crore*. There has been a dip in numbers though all said and done this is still better than expected as the response for the content wasn’t as forthcoming on the day of the film’s release. It was the initial that actually did the trick for the film and with 32.04 crore coming over the weekend, the job was done for the film.

While Arjun Kapoor is now gearing up for Mubarakan, Shraddha Kapoor has Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai coming up next.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder