Hindi Medium is maintaining good momentum at the Box Office, what with 2.20 crores more coming in on its second Monday. Considering the fact that its Day One was 2.81 crores and now Day 11 is 2.20 crores, it reflects very good stability right since its release. The film has collected 39.55 crores already and should be able to enter the 50 Crore Club in its third weekend.

In a year that has seen only one mid-budget film registering decent numbers [Naam Shabana – 39.55 crores], Hindi Medium has come as a respite with its consistent collections and all around appreciation. Even in the best case scenario, one would have expected the film to enjoy a lifetime of 30-35 crore and here it is doing much better despite so much of competition around it. Plus.

As for Half Girlfriend, it took a good opening and then was reasonably stable during the weekdays as well. However, it registered a big decline in its second weekend and though numbers did grow from Friday to Sunday, the jumps were nominal.

Now on Monday too, it has gathered only 1 crore*, which has brought its overall total to 56.31 crore*. Last year, Balaji Motion Pictures’ Udta Punjab had seen lifetime collections of 60 crore and now Half Girlfriend should manage to eventually cross that mark. Average.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collection as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder