Hindi Medium Remains Steady On Its 2nd Friday At The Box Office

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has managed to remain steady on its 2nd Friday at the box office.

It collected 2.82 crores yesterday and now stands with the total collections of 28.03 crores. The film will cross the 30 crore mark today.

The film remained stable in the weekdays and now is all set to have a good 2nd weekend at the domestic market.

Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release “Hindi Medium” has received from the audience.

“Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)! Overwhelmed by the response to ‘Hindi Medium’,” Irrfan tweeted.

The movie, made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, is growing on word of mouth.

During the promotion of the film, Irrfan said in an statement, “If you want to learn English, it will only help you, but if you don’t know the language, it doesn’t mean you are lacking in any way. Love can be expressed in any language as long as it is genuine and from the heart.”

“Hindi Medium” had already recovered Rs 15 crore from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film also features Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. The film’s story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she will be accepted by the elite.

Post Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Also, as per the latest reports, producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.