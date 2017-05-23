Hindi Medium Remains Rock-Steady On Its 1st Monday At The Box Office

After showing substantial growth over the weekend, Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has remained rock-steady on its 1st Monday at the box office. The film collected 3.15 crores yesterday and now stands at a Box Office total of 15.71 crores.

Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, is already in profits now and has managed to garner positive word of mouth from both, the critics and audience.

Producer Dinesh Vijan says, “Hindi Medium is a film that proves content-driven cinema is the future the growth and love that the film has received is overwhelming.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “Despite IPL match and other competitive films, we have managed to gain very good numbers at the box office. The movie has a strong message and hence, people are finding the subject of the film very relatable. Hope the film reaches to more and more people.”

Hindi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and is a T-Series and Maddock Films presentation. The film also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles. Since there is a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, Irrfan Khan alone has promoted the film.

Hindi Medium is a slice of life comedy based in the heartland of our country. The film released on 19th May 2017.

Post Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Also, as per the latest reports, producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.