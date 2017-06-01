Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium has shown a substantial growth in its 2nd week at the domestic box office. The satirical comedy collected 2.82 crore on Friday, 4.21 crore on Saturday, 5.11 crore on Sunday, 2.20 crore on Monday, 2.22 crore on Tuesday, 2.21 crores on Wednesday in its 2nd week and now stands with a total collection of 43.98 crores.

It is now inching closer to the 50 crore mark, which is huge for a film like Hindi Medium, that is managing this feat based on its strong content. The relativity factor has worked in favor of this film.

It is based on the tale of a middle-class couple who want their daughter to get admission in an elite school. Hindi Medium has been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Maharastra. The film is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films. The film also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in lead roles.

Irrfan Khan will soon be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Also, as per latest reports, producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.

On the other side, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion is running well even after a month of its release. The Prabhas-starrer has created a new club of Rs 500 crore in India and the other release Half Girlfriend too has a collection of 57.01 crores at the box office. We wonder will the collections of these films be affected by the new releases this Friday.

The new films which will release this Friday are Dobaara – See Your Evil, Dear Maya, Hanuman Da Damdaar, Sweetiee Weds NRI, Mirror Game – Ab Khel Shuru, Flat 211 and Bachche Kachche Sachche. Apart from these Bollywood films, Hollywood flicks like Baywatch and Wonder Woman will release in India on 2nd June.