Irrfan Khan starrer has managed to remain rock-solid in its weekdays at the box office. Despite facing competition from Half Girlfriend and Baahubali 2, the movie has performed really well at the domestic market.

The film raked in 3.30 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 19.01 crores.

Despite low ticket rates, the movie has been performing good at the box office, which also led the makers to increase the shows by public demand. Maharashtra and Gujarat have already been declared tax free and the other states are also planning to take the step.

Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release Hindi Medium has received from the audience. “Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)! Overwhelmed by the response to ‘Hindi Medium‘,” Irrfan tweeted on Tuesday.

The movie, made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, is growing completely on positive word of mouth. It had already recovered Rs 15 crore from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Hindi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and is a T-Series and Maddock Films presentation. The film is a slice of life comedy based in the heartland of our country.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film also features Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles. The film’s story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she will be accepted by the elite.