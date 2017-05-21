The slice-of-life comedy, Hindi Medium, featuring Irrfan and Saba Qamar, is the story of thousands of Indian parents, who aspire to enroll their children in an English medium school. The film was welcomed by all with open arms and received a fabulous response from everyone.

After having an opening of 2.81 crores at the box office, with more love showering on the second day bookings, the result was even better on Day 2. The movie picked up on 1st Saturday, what with 4.25 crores coming in!

Hindi Medium now stands with a total of 7.06 crores at the Box Office.

Director Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium holds a mirror up to our society, where the ability to speak English is the yardstick to measure sophistication and elitism. The film which is tax free in Maharashtra and Gujarat even before its release has received warm responses not only by critics but by audiences and many government officials.

Produced by T-Series and Maddock Films, the film was made on a budget of 22cr (COP 14cr + PnA 8cr) with recovery already on its way. The film has earned 15cr from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights. With box office collection already rising with each passing hour, the film needed to earn 7 crores only from theatrical to break even.

With a strong word of mouth, Hindi Medium is set for a bigger growth over the weekend. HindiMedium, presented by T-series and Maddock Films, released on Friday 19th May.