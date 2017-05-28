Hindi Medium Picks Up On 2nd Saturday At The Box Office

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has been the latest example of how content based films are performing well at the box office.

The film has managed to show a good growth over second Saturday as it collected 4.21 crores. It now stands with a collection of 32.24 crores at the domestic box office. The collections are exceptional for a film that wasn’t overtly promoted but is performing well on a high positive word of mouth. In spite of the big release of Sachin: A Billion Dreams this Friday, Hindi Medium held really well at the box office.

After being garnered with positive reviews from the critics, the film also appealed to the audience thanks to its high relativity factor. Irrfan’s performance has been loved by one and all, also Pakistani actress Saba Qamar was praised.

Trending :

Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release “Hindi Medium” has received from the audience.

“Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)! Overwhelmed by the response to ‘Hindi Medium’,” Irrfan tweeted.

The film’s story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she will be accepted by the elite.