Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium continues to add more moolah in its 5th week at the box office. The satirical comedy drama raked in 2 crores in its 5th weekend and currently stands with a grand total of 67.01 crores. The film will end its theatrical run around 70 crores at the domestic market.

Hindi Medium is currently the 6th Highest Grossing Film of 2017.

Hindi Medium has crossed the 110 crore mark at the global box office. So far the film has grossed 96.49 crores (nett. 67.01 crores) in India and 15 crores in the international markets. It now stands with worldwide collections of 111.49 crores.

Trending :

Apart from turning out be a successful affair, the film has also turned out to be a hugely profitable venture for its makers. Made on a moderate budget of 22 crores including P and A, Hindi Medium has made a profit of 45.01 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 204.59%.

The film has turned out to be the 5th Superhit film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

It had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights. Despite getting limited screens and facing stiff competition from other releases, the film fared well on positive word of mouth.

Lead actor Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release Hindi Medium has received from the audience.

Hindi Medium story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she becomes accepted by the elite.

The movie is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. Produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films, the film also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.