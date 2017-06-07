Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has turned out to be a 1st Sleeper Hit at the box office.

With strong content and extraordinary performances, the satirical drama has remained rock-steady in its 3rd week too. The film collected 1.31 crores on its 3rd Tuesday and currently stands with a grand total of 56.21 crores.

With this kind of business, the film has also turned out to be a huge profitable affair for its makers. Made on a minimal budget of 22 crores including P and A, Hindi Medium has managed to make a profit of 34.21 crores which takes its profit percentage to 155.50%.

The film has turned out to be the 5th Superhit film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

Released on May 19, Hindi Medium, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Tanu Weds Manu fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, has collected over 12 crores overseas, read a statement on behalf of the makers.

The film has already got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The film had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights. Despite getting limited screens and facing stiff competition from other releases, the film fared well on positive word of mouth.

Lead actor Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release Hindi Medium has received from the audience.

Hindi Medium story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she becomes accepted by the elite.

The movie is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. Produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films, the film also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.