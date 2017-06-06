Hindi Medium Makes Over 149% Profit At The Box Office

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has managed to remain rock-steady in its 3rd week at the box office.

The satirical drama raked in 1.30 crores yesterday (3rd Monday) and now stands with the grand total of 54.90 crores. Hindi Medium will stand around 57-58 crores by the end of its 3rd week at the domestic market.

With its rock-solid content and great performances, Hindi Medium has turned out to be a huge profitable affair for its makers. Made on the minimal budget of 22 crores including P and A, the film has made the profit of 32.90 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 149.54%.

Released on May 19, Hindi Medium, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Tanu Weds Manu fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, has collected over 12 crores overseas, read a statement on behalf of the makers.

The film has already got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Trending :

The film had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Despite getting limited screens and facing stiff competition from other releases, the film fared well on the positive word of mouth.

Lead actor Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release Hindi Medium has received from the audience.

Hindi Medium story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she becomes accepted by the elite.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films. The film also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.