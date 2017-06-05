Despite entering its 3rd week and facing competition with many new Bollywood releases, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium has performed very well in its 3rd weekend at the box office. The film collected 7.51 crores in its 3rd weekend and now stands with a grand total of 53.60 crores.

Due to excellent performances and relevant content, the film garnered positive word of mouth, which helped it remain stable at the box office.

Hindi Medium has also turned to be a profitable affair for its makers. Made on a shoe-string budget of 22 crores including P and A, the film has made a profit of 31.60 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 143.63%.

Lead actor Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release “Hindi Medium” has received from the audience.

The film had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Hindi Medium revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she is accepted by the elite.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock Films and also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.

Post Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Also, as per latest reports, producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.