Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has done tremendous business at the box office on the merit of its powerful content. So far, the satirical comedy drama has grossed 82.59 crores (nett. 57.36 crores) in India and 13 crores in the international markets.

Hindi Medium currently stands with a global total of 95.59 crores and will achieve the 100 crore milestone by the end of its 4th weekend at the box office.

Apart from this Hindi Medium has also turned out to be a huge profitable venture for its makers. Made on a budget of 22 crores including P and A, the film has made a profit of 35.36 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 160.72%.

Trending :

What benefitted the makers, even more, is the fact that it has got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Also, the movie had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Hindi Medium’s story revolves around a couple who wants to give their daughter the best education so that she is accepted by the elite.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films and also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.

Irrfan Khan will soon be seen in Song Of The Scorpions, helmed by Anup Singh and which has been shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Also, as per latest reports, producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.