Hindi Medium Hong Kong Box Office Collections: Irrfan Khan Spreads The Love Worldwide!

Hindi Medium Hong Kong Box Office Collections: Bollywood star Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium has opened to a fine start in Hong Kong. Before Hong Kong the movie enjoyed a good run in China where Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s films have done brisk business in recent times.

The film, backed by T-Series and Maddock Films, released in Hong Kong on Thursday. Before it opened in Hong Kong, some preview screenings were held. It took in HK $ 494,875 on its first two days at the Hong Kong box office. The collections are better Compared to the limited number of showcasing the movie has been getting in Hong Kong.

A quirky social comment on the education system, Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.

Irrfan was lauded for his performance as a concerned father in a story which points out how the ability to speak fluent English is ignorantly considered a yardstick to measure sophistication and elitism.

