After remaining rock-steady in the weekdays, Hindi Medium showed substantial growth in its 2nd weekend at the domestic market. The satirical comedy collected 5.11 crores on its 2nd Sunday and now stands with a total collection of 37.35 crores.

While promoting the film Irrfan said in a statement, “If you want to learn English, it will only help you, but if you don’t know the language, it doesn’t mean you are lacking in any way. Love can be expressed in any language as long as it is genuine and from the heart.”

Since the film has declared Tax-free in Maharashtra, the footfalls in the state have remained steady in its 2nd week.

“I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for announcing our film ‘Hindi Medium’ as tax-free in the state. The film has already got a tax exemption in Gujarat. We are very glad to share the news,” said producer Bhushan.

Lead actor Irrfan also praised this decision and said, “This is a great step, more people will watch the movie as it is tax-free now. The film addresses a social issue and it is a family entertainer. So it needs to reach a wider audience. I hope the film gets tax exemption in other states as well.”

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films. The film also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.

Post Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Also, as per latest reports, producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.