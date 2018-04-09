Hindi Medium Has A Fantastic 1st Weekend At The Chinese Box Office!

After Secret Superstar, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium has managed to have an excellent run at the Chinese box office. The film has ended its extended weekend on an excellent note.
The film is now all set to cross the 150 crore mark at the Chinese box office. Hindi Medium’s plot has already won the hearts of the Indian audience as it went on to collect 69 crores at the Indian box office.
Hindi Medium has collected a total of 138.42 crores. Check out how it has flared at the Chinese box office:
Wednesday – $ 3.42 million
Thursday – $ 6.29 million
Friday – $ 6.05 million
Saturday – $ 3.82 million
Sunday – $ 1.74 million
Total – $ 21.32 million
|Rank
|Overseas
(Gross)
|India
(Nett)
|India
(Gross)
|Global
|1. Dangal (2016)
|1357.01
|387.39
|542.34
|1899.35
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
|482.54
|320.34
|432.46
|915.00*
|3.Secret Superstar (2017)
|822.92
|62.00
|80.00
|902.92*
|4. PK (2014)
|342.50
|339.50
|489.00
|831.50
|5. Baahubali 2 Hindi (2017)
|94.00
|511.30
|736.24
|830.24
|6. Sultan (2016)
|168.00
|300.45
|420.65
|589.00
|7. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
|128.00
|339.16
|434.12
|562.12*
|8. Dhoom3 (2013)
|186.00
|280.25
|372.00
|558.00
|9.Padmaavat (2018)
|176.00
|300.00
|384.00
|561.00*
|10. Chennai Express (2013)
|121.00
|226.70
|301.00
|422.00
|11. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
|93.70
|207.40
|305.00
|399.00
|12. 3 Idiots (2009)
|126.00
|202.00
|269.00
|395.00
|13. Dilwale (2015)
|180.09
|148.72
|214.15
|394.00
|14. Happy New Year (2014)
|90.00
|205.00
|295.00
|385.00
|15. Kick (2014)
|67.58
|233.00
|309.89
|377.00
|16. Krrish 3 (2013)
|54.00
|240.50
|320.00
|374.00
|17. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
|101.83
|184.00
|265.00
|367.00
|18. Bang Bang (2014)
|79.00
|181.03
|261.00
|340.00
|19. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
|57.00
|198.00
|263.00
|320.00
|20. Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani (2013)
|58.00
|190.03
|259.00
|318.00
|21. Golmaal Again (2017)
|47.35
|205.72
|263.32
|310.67
|22. Raees</a (2017)
|95.20
|137.51
|192.51
|287.71
|23. Dabangg 2 (2012)
|54.00
|159.00
|211.00
|265.00
|24. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)
|45.80
|152.00
|213.00
|258.00
|25. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
|85.00
|112.50
|157.50
|242.50
|26. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
|80.00
|121.00
|161.00
|241.00
|27. Airlift (2016)
|47.60
|129.00
|184.00
|231.60
|28. Tubelight (2017)
|49.00
|121.00
|174.25
|223.24
|29. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)
|29.44
|133.60
|192.38
|221.28
|30. Rustom (2016)
|40.54
|127.42
|178.26
|218.80
|31. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)
|30.00
|133.04
|187.00
|217.00
|32.Judwaa 2(2017)
|40.22
|137.81
|176.39
|216.61
|33. Kaabil (2017)
|34.50
|121.00
|175.00
|209.50
|34.Badrinath Ki Dulhania(2017)
|39.05
|116.60
|167.90
|206.95
|35. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
|36.69
|117.00
|163.75
|200.64
This Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar film stands with a worldwide collection of 226.74 crores till date. Let’s see how it earns over the weekdays at the Chinese box office! The plot of Hindi Medium revolves around the story of Raj and Mita yearn to get Pia, their daughter, educated from a reputed school. When they learn that their background is holding her back, they are willing to go to any lengths to change her fate.
Apart from this Irrfan Khan has seen a new outing in Blackmail which released last Friday.