Hindi Medium Has A Fantastic 1st Weekend At The Chinese Box Office!

After Secret Superstar, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium has managed to have an excellent run at the Chinese box office. The film has ended its extended weekend on an excellent note.

The film is now all set to cross the 150 crore mark at the Chinese box office. Hindi Medium’s plot has already won the hearts of the Indian audience as it went on to collect 69 crores at the Indian box office.

Hindi Medium has collected a total of 138.42 crores. Check out how it has flared at the Chinese box office:

Wednesday – $ 3.42 million

Thursday – $ 6.29 million

Friday – $ 6.05 million

Saturday – $ 3.82 million

Sunday – $ 1.74 million

Total – $ 21.32 million