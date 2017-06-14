Despite the new bunch of Bollywood and Hollywood releases, Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has continued to hold well in its 4th week at the box office. The satirical comedy drama raked in 65 lacs on its 4th Tuesday and now stands with a grand total of 63.72 crores.

Hindi Medium has crossed the 100 crore benchmark at the global box office. So far the film has grossed 91.75 crores (nett. 63.72 crores) in India and 14 crores in the international markets.

It now stands with worldwide collections of 105.75 crores.

Apart from turning out be a successful affair, the film has also turned out to be a huge profitable venture for its makers. Made on a moderate budget of 22 crores including P and A, Hindi Medium has made a profit of 41.72 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 189.96%.

Trending :

What benefitted the makers, even more, is the fact that it has got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Also, the movie had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Hindi Medium’s story revolves around a couple who wants to give their daughter the best education so that she is accepted by the elite society.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films and also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.

Irrfan Khan will soon be seen in Song Of The Scorpions, helmed by Anup Singh and which has been shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.