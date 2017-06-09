Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has turned out to be a surprise hit of 2017. On the merit of its mass appealing content and positive word of mouth, the film continuously enjoyed a good run at the box office.

The satirical comedy drama collected 12.57 crores in its 3rd week and now stands with a total box office collections of 58.66 crores (gross 84.47 crores).

Apart from this, the film has collected around 13.50 crores in the international markets. Hindi Medium now stands with a total collections of 97.97 crores at the worldwide box office.

The film has turned out to be a profitable affair for its producers. Made on a budget of 22 crores including P and A, the film has made a profit of 36.66 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 166.63%.

What benefited the makers, even more, is the fact that it has got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Also, the movie had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Hindi Medium’s story revolves around a couple who wants to give their daughter the best education so that she is accepted by the elite.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films and also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.

Irrfan Khan will soon be seen in Song Of The Scorpions, helmed by Anup Singh and which has been shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Irrfan will also be seen opposite Deepika in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. The film is based on one of the chapters from S. Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”. Deepika will essay the role of feared mafia don Rahima Khan popularly known as Sapna Didi, while Irrfan will play a local gangster.