Hindi Medium Crosses The 100 Crore Mark At The Chinese Box Office

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium recently released at the Chinese box office after Salman Khan’s super hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The film is minting big moolah’s at the Chinese box office from day 1. Hindi Medium earned $ 3.42 million on Wednesday, $ 6.29 million on Thursday and $ 6.04 million on Friday taking the Chinese box office collection to $ 15.75 million (102.29 crores). The film has crossed the 100 crore mark in just 3 days of run at the ticket window.

This Saket Chaudhary film was already a superhit affair at the Indian box office with an earning of 69 crores in 2017. The makers of Hindi Medium recently announced the sequel for the same.