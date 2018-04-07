Hindi Medium Crosses The 100 Crore Mark At The Chinese Box Office

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium recently released at the Chinese box office after Salman Khan’s super hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
The film is minting big moolah’s at the Chinese box office from day 1. Hindi Medium earned $ 3.42 million on Wednesday, $ 6.29 million on Thursday and $ 6.04 million on Friday taking the Chinese box office collection to $ 15.75 million (102.29 crores). The film has crossed the 100 crore mark in just 3 days of run at the ticket window.
This Saket Chaudhary film was already a superhit affair at the Indian box office with an earning of 69 crores in 2017. The makers of Hindi Medium recently announced the sequel for the same.
Earlier, reports suggested that Saket Chaudhary won’t be directing the sequel.Now, according to Ahmedabad Mirror, producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed the news that Homi Adajania will be directing Hindi Medium 2. He said, “Homi doesn’t make films very often as he refuses to do stuff that doesn’t bowl him over. But when I narrated this one to him, he loved it. And when I saw his reaction, it was a no-brainer! I guess from our production house’s stable of directors, Homi was the most unlikely choice for Hindi Medium 2 and that’s exactly why I have signed him on.”
When Dinesh was asked about why Saket is not doing the film, he said, “He is busy with other commitments. But Homi is a fantastic and very hands-on father, so I knew he would completely identify with the father-daughter relationship which is the crux of the film.” Speaking about the Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, it is doubtful if she will be a part of it or no.