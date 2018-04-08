Hindi Medium Chinese Box Office: Irrfan Khan’s Film Inches Closer To 150 Crore Mark

After Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, even Hindi Medium is faring well in the Chinese market as the Irrfan Khan film has collected approximately $19.58 Million in its four days run at the Box-Office.

The film, which is a take on the Indian education system, recorded a better opening day than Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and as per the Chinese sources, it is commanding a positive word of mouth, however not as good as Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Hindi Medium has fetched better showcasing than Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the country, as the show count of the film is as high as 50,000 shows.

The trade pundits in China are expecting Hindi Medium to breach past the lifetime collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($45 Million) and emerge the third highest grossing film of all time in the country, however, the collections on Monday shall give us a clear picture about the lifetime collections of the film. The trending of the film in China is pretty ordinary so far as the film faced a drop in the collections on Saturday, which is considered the biggest day for the film business in the country.