Hindi Medium Chinese Box Office: Irrfan Khan’s Film Inches Closer To 150 Crore Mark

After Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, even Hindi Medium is faring well in the Chinese market as the Irrfan Khan film has collected approximately $19.58 Million in its four days run at the Box-Office.
The film, which is a take on the Indian education system, recorded a better opening day than Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and as per the Chinese sources, it is commanding a positive word of mouth, however not as good as Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Hindi Medium has fetched better showcasing than Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the country, as the show count of the film is as high as 50,000 shows.
The trade pundits in China are expecting Hindi Medium to breach past the lifetime collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($45 Million) and emerge the third highest grossing film of all time in the country, however, the collections on Monday shall give us a clear picture about the lifetime collections of the film. The trending of the film in China is pretty ordinary so far as the film faced a drop in the collections on Saturday, which is considered the biggest day for the film business in the country.
Day Wise Box-Office Collection:
Wednesday: $3.42 Million
Thursday: $6.29 Million
Friday: $6.04 Million
Saturday: $3.82 Million
Total: $19.58 Million (127.10 crore)
The extended weekend of Hindi Medium would end at collections close to $23 Million, which is excellent, however, the film was expected to fare better in the extended opening weekend, especially after recording that 100% jump on its second day. While the film is already a successful venture in China, it would be interesting to see the kind of showcasing and collections the film manages to hold Monday onwards.
The movie produced by T-Series and Dinesh Vijan stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qaram and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.