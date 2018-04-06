Hindi Medium China Box Office: Witnesses Extraordinary Growth On Its Second Day

After emerging as one of the most profitable films of 2017, Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium is now ready to break records at the Chinese Box Office as well. In just 2 days, the film has left the 50 crore mark in the dust, as it gears up to reach the 100 crore mark.

The film has already the opening day records of Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is really impressive since the film doesn’t feature a star cast, and was released on a Tuesday. And it doesn’t look like it plans on slowing down, as the film experiences a massive growth of 83.63% on its second day.

On Wednesday, the film collected $6.28 million at the box office. It currently stands at a total collection of $9.70 million (63.06 crores).

Hindi Medium’s success may also encourage content-driven filmmakers in India to release their films in China, trying out their luck. The film is an inspiration since it became a super-hit despite being made on a tight budget of 22 crores and did not rely on star power, instead focussing on great characters and emotionally-driven storytelling.