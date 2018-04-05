Hindi Medium China Box Office: Breaks Opening Day Record Of Dangal & Bajrangi Bhaijaan

China Box Office: Hindi Medium which is definitely one of the most successful films of last year is still continuing to make a splash of news world over. Irrfan Khan’s superlative comedic act of a father of a child torn in the pursuit to give her the best education and thus showing a pivotal message of the Hindi-English language war in India, was tremendously loved by audiences in 2017.

The film garnered over 100 crores at the box office in India and and even went earned Irrfan two Best Actor nods at the awards season this year. Now the film recently opened in China and has been loved tremendously by the audiences.

The Chinese market has recently been in news for becoming one of the biggest markets for select Indian films outside of India with several titles performing exceptionally well.

Hindi Medium is set to become a blockbuster in China with its opening figure of USD $ 3.8 Million. This makes the film beat the previous position holders, Racing ahead of Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Dhoom 3. At the home turf, his next release, black comedy Blackmail is set for a release cross India tomorrow and has already been earning rave reviews from the like of Amitabh Bachchan and several acclaimed filmmakers of Bollywood.