Hindi Medium has turned out to be the latest example of how a content-driven films work at the box-office, without much promotion and huge star cast.

The film showed good growth during the weekends and remained rock-steady in the weekdays. It has turned out to be a box office ‘HIT‘ and a profitable affair for the makers.

Made on the shoe-string budget of 22 crores, the film raked in 46.09 crores in 2 weeks at the domestic market. It made the profit of 24.09 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 109.50%.

Despite getting limited screens and facing stiff competition from other releases, Hindi Medium fared well on the positive word of mouth.

Lead actor Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release “Hindi Medium” has received from the audience.

The film had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Hindi Medium story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she becomes accepted by the elite.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films. The film also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.

Post Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Also, as per latest reports, producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana.