Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium has remained unaffected by new releases at the box office. With a powerful and relevant content and extraordinary performance, the satirical comedy drama remained steady in its 4th week and collected 6.35 crores.

Hindi Medium currently stands with a grand total of 65.01 crores.

Made on a moderate budget of 22 crores including P and A, the film made a profit of 43.01 crores which takes its profit percentage to 195.50%. Thus making it a hugely profitable venture for the makers.

It is currently the 2nd most profitable film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Considering its profit ratio, Hindi Medium has beaten Bollywood biggies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2 by a huge margin.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Apart from performing well in India by grossing 93.61 crores (nett. 65.01 crores), the film has made decent business in the overseas market by collecting 14 crores.

It currently stands with a global total of 107.61 crores at the box office.

Trending :

What benefitted the makers, even more, is the fact that it has got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Also, the movie had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Hindi Medium’s story revolves around a couple who wants to give their daughter the best education so that she is accepted by the elite society.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films and also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.