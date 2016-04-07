Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest box office collections in 2014.


RankIndia Nett
1. PK339.5
2. Kick233
3. Happy New Year205
4. Bang Bang181.03
5. Singham Returns141
6. Holiday112.65
7. Jai Ho111
8. Ek Villain105.5
9. 2 States104
10. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania76.81

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here