Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest box office collections in 2014.
|Rank
|India Nett
|1. PK
|339.5
|2. Kick
|233
|3. Happy New Year
|205
|4. Bang Bang
|181.03
|5. Singham Returns
|141
|6. Holiday
|112.65
|7. Jai Ho
|111
|8. Ek Villain
|105.5
|9. 2 States
|104
|10. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|76.81
