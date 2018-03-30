Hichki has emerged as a success at the Box Office. The film started well, showed growth over the weekend and then sustained quite well during the weekdays with increment in collections as well. This ensured a healthy number of 26.10 crores in its opening week which has set it up well for a good lifetime.

The film was made for a select set of audiences and with them, it has managed to strike a chord. A hardcore multiplex film by director Sidharth P. Malhotra, Hichki was aiming for urban folks and there it has found good attention.

Last time when Rani Mukherji was seen on the big screen with Mardaani, the film had managed the first week of 23 crore. This time around, Hichki has done a bit better and hence it had to be seen where does it eventually land up. A lifetime of around 40 crore now seems to be a possibility and if that happens, it would join the ranks of English Vinglish. That would make it a clean Hit.