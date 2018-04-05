Rani Mukerji’s Hichki has been unanimously appreciated on the silver screen by the audience as well as critics. Made on a tight budget of around 20 crores, the film recuperated its budget through non-theatrical rights (satellite, digital, and music) before the film was even released, which means the film has been making profits since day 1 at the box office.
On Wednesday, the film raked in 90 lakhs, slightly lesser than its Tuesday collection of 1 crore. However, considering it has a screen account of 953 in India, and the fact that it is facing tough competition from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, its collections aren’t bad at all. The film currently has collected a total of 37.50 crores at the Box Office, slowly making its way to the 40 crore mark.
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The story is inspired by Brad Cohen, a teacher in the USA who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome. He also wrote the book ‘ Front Of The Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me The Teacher I Never Had.’
This film is also a subtle reminder about the prejudice that is prevalent in our society, to a point where it has become a part of our daily lives. It successfully highlights this through the story of Naina, a woman who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome. We see her face discrimination from the society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher due to her disorder, and her uphill battle to fulfill her dreams. Progressive, bold and optimistic, the movie is about the power of will and determination and turning adverse situations into opportunities. This film is a tribute, not only to teachers, but to people of different professions around the world who face such difficulties with a smile on their face.