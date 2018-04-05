Rani Mukerji’s Hichki has been unanimously appreciated on the silver screen by the audience as well as critics. Made on a tight budget of around 20 crores, the film recuperated its budget through non-theatrical rights (satellite, digital, and music) before the film was even released, which means the film has been making profits since day 1 at the box office.

On Wednesday, the film raked in 90 lakhs, slightly lesser than its Tuesday collection of 1 crore. However, considering it has a screen account of 953 in India, and the fact that it is facing tough competition from Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, its collections aren’t bad at all. The film currently has collected a total of 37.50 crores at the Box Office, slowly making its way to the 40 crore mark.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The story is inspired by Brad Cohen, a teacher in the USA who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome. He also wrote the book ‘ Front Of The Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me The Teacher I Never Had.’