Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki has become the talk of the country! The socially relevant, sensitive film is a hit at the box office as it has already collected 31.10 crore nett. The movie is doing mind-blowingly well. Rani’s comeback is surely a powerful one!

Now, the non-theatrical rights of the film (satellite, digital and music) has fetched the makers, Yash Raj Films, a whopping 20 crore – one of the highest for a female-centric film.

Maneesh Sharma, the producer of the film, says, “We believed in a film that had its heart at the right place. We backed a film that was raising important social messages and could affect genuine social change. We are delighted to witness the overwhelming love being showered on the film by the audiences. Such reaction is truly humbling.”

He adds, “Hichki’s tight production budget, marketing and distribution cost has ensured that the film was commercially viable right from the start. The 20 crore budget inclusive of all costs was recovered before the film released at the theatres through non-theatrical revenue apertures. Hichki has been making profits since Day 1 of its release. The success of Hichki gives us a lot of confidence to produce such universally appealing content films that can touch the hearts of audiences worldwide.”