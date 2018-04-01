Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki has become the talk of the country! The socially relevant, sensitive film is a hit at the box office as it has already collected 31.10 crore nett. The movie is doing mind-blowingly well. Rani’s comeback is surely a powerful one!
Now, the non-theatrical rights of the film (satellite, digital and music) has fetched the makers, Yash Raj Films, a whopping 20 crore – one of the highest for a female-centric film.
Maneesh Sharma, the producer of the film, says, “We believed in a film that had its heart at the right place. We backed a film that was raising important social messages and could affect genuine social change. We are delighted to witness the overwhelming love being showered on the film by the audiences. Such reaction is truly humbling.”
He adds, “Hichki’s tight production budget, marketing and distribution cost has ensured that the film was commercially viable right from the start. The 20 crore budget inclusive of all costs was recovered before the film released at the theatres through non-theatrical revenue apertures. Hichki has been making profits since Day 1 of its release. The success of Hichki gives us a lot of confidence to produce such universally appealing content films that can touch the hearts of audiences worldwide.”
Trending
- Prabhudheva’s Exclusive Interview On Mercury, Hrithik Roshan, No Entry 2 & A Lot More
- Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 Goes Past Entire Weekend Collections Of Baaghi In Just 2 Days
Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Yash Raj Films’ Hichki, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.
Hichki is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. It highlights this through the story of Naina, who faces discrimination from our society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of will and determination. Hichki salutes the unsung efforts dedicated teachers make and their life-changing impact on their students.