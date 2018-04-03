Hichki Box Office: Continues Its Steady Pace Without Any Major Drop!

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki is a testament to the fact that a film doesn’t need to be dependent on a huge budget and promotions, as long as its heart in the right place. The film which revolves around mental health and the stigma surrounding mental disorder broke all sorts of stereotypes when it was released at the box office, winning the hearts of the audience and critics alike.

On Monday, the film collected 1.10 crores, an impressive number considering that theatres were heavily affected by the Bandh. Owing to the audience’s word of mouth, the film continues its steady pace in its second week. The film’s grand total currently stands at 35.60 crores.

The film narrates the story of a woman who aspires to be a teacher but is rejected since she is suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological condition characterized by involuntary tics. We see her face many hardships throughout the film, and turn them into opportunities. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film was produced by Maneesh Sharma under the YRF banner.

Talking about the film’s success in an interview with PTI, Producer Maneesh Sharma said, “ I am glad it is being accepted and it has got success not only in terms of numbers but by word of mouth as well. There is a resonance with the film and that is one of the most precious feeling for a filmmaker. It has become a conversation today and there could be no bigger joy than this.”