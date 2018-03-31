Hichki Box Office Collections Jump Again, All Set To Cross The 30 Crore Mark!

Rani Mukerji’s high content film Hichki has registered a phenomenal week one of 28.60 crore nett! The film not only managed to hold but grew from strength to strength through the week with its seventh-day collections astonishingly beating its first-day number! On Thursday, Hichki collected 3.40 crore nett while day one was at 3.30 crore nett – a feat that indicates a unanimous love for the film with a strong social message.

Riding on incredible word of mouth, the content film beat regular trending on weekdays that generally see collections dip. Such outstanding trending ensures that the film will put up a solid show in its second weekend! Hichki is receiving widespread love across all age-groups due to the fantastic content on offer for audiences. The sensitive, socially relevant film has been given two thumbs up by the audiences and critics alike.

Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Yash Raj Films’ Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities, staring down challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.