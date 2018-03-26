Hichki 1st Sunday Box Office: Goes Past Well Over The Weekend, All Eyes Now On Weekdays

Hichki has fared well at the weekend, what with 15.50 crores* coming in. The box office trending for the film has been fine if one looks at Friday numbers of 3.30 crores. Nonetheless, there is still ground to be covered for the film as theatrically there are a lot more expectations that one has from a film with credentials like Rani Mukerji and Yash Raj Films involved.

The trajectory so far is on the same lines as that of Rani Mukerji and Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani. That film had started with the first day numbers of 3.46 crores and the weekend collections reading 14.34 crores. It had then progressed towards the first week collections of 23 crores. If Hichki also follows similar trending, it would actually be fair enough for it as that would set it up well for at least 30 crores lifetime, which would be decent considering the film’s budget.

2018 has so far been going well when it comes to the outcome of big, medium as well as small budget films. There hasn’t been any shocking outcome so far for any film and as a matter of fact a few films have actually over performed [Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety]. With Hichki seeing better than expected results, it should eventually add on to the list of reasonable successes that the industry has seen this year.

Trending

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder