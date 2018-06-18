Here’s Where Salman Khan’s Race 3 Stands After 1st Weekend At The Box Office!

Race 3 starring Salman Khan released a day before Eid 2018 and is smashing box office records. The film opened with a bang on Friday and collected a decent 29.17 crores. Saturday and Sunday both saw gradual increase with 38.14 crores and 39.16 crores respectively. This is the fifth Salman Khan film to enter the 100 crore club in just three days.

Race 3’s total weekend collection stands at a total of 106.47 crores in India alone. The record breaking does not stop there, the film has officially scored the 2nd highest weekend of 2018. The film is just below Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s magnum opus Padmaavat which went on to collect a massive 114 crores on its first weekend.

Salman Khan’s star power helped action thriller Race 3 to beat three films to place itself on the 2nd spot in the list of Top 5 highest weekend of 2018. It surpassed Baaghi 2 which scored a decent 73.10 crores on its opening weekend. Then Race 3 comfortably eclipsed the weekend collections of Ajay Devgan’s Raid and Akshay Kumar’s Padman which brought in a modest 41.05 crores and 40.05 crores respectively in weekend biz.

Race 3’s performance has been quite impressive even after the film has received negative reviews and comparatively bad word of mouth publicity from the audience. People are going just to see Salman and his shirtless scenes we guess.

Directed by Remo D Souza the third installment of the Race franchise sees superstar Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in pivotal roles.