Here’s The Worldwide Box Office Update Of Golmaal Again

Creating records has become a slice of cake for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. Sharing fun all across the borders the movie has now crossed the humongous total of 250 crores at the worldwide box office.

The movie now stands with a total of 258.37 crores at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Tanu Weds Manu Returns (158.00 crores) in the 200 crore club of Bollywood.

Golmaal Again has earned $ 5.93 million [₹ 38.39 cr] overseas while the Indian gross collections are 219.98 (171.86 crores). It is unstoppable at the box office. Apart from the hilarious Golmaal Gang, Neil Nitin Mukesh was a surprise addition. He is currently garnering praise for his recently released film Golmaal Again.

Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.

It clashed with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar which affected it a bit in the early days because of show division. No doubt Golmaal opened on a brilliant note, but imagine what it could have done with all the screens to its count.

Actress Parineeti Chopra says she will work harder after the success of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal Again.Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, “Golmaal Again” is the fourth installment of “Golmaal” franchise which also features Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Parineeti who essays the role of Khushi in the film talked about the success of the film on social media on Saturday. “Feeling at the top of the world. So glad every kid is meeting and calling me Khushi now. Promise to work harder and deliver. ‘Golmaal Again‘,” she tweeted.The film released worldwide on October 20.