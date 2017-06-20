Baahubali 2 can easily be said to be a turning point for Indian cinema and we might as well start referring the cine timeline as pre-Baahubali and post Baahubali. The film even though slowed down at the domestic as well as overseas market, it is still very much continuing to add more moolah in its kitty.

The film till its 8th weekend has made a collection of 1070 crores nett (1379 crores gross) at the Indian box office, including all versions. In overseas, the film stands with a collection of approximately 311 crores.

Baahubali 2‘s worldwide collection now stands with a collection of 1690 crores. Looking at its current pace, it does not seem like the film will reach the 1700 crore mark.

Also, with the release of Salman Khan’s Tubelight this week, we are expecting the film to dominate in all circuits which could mean the end of Baahubali 2‘s run.

Nonetheless, the film has set some amazing records which will not be easy to break. There is still no clarity over Baahubali 2‘s release in China and looks like we’ll have to wait some more to see how the Chinese audience reacts to the Indian epic.

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. A story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas as the male protagonists.

The film recently celebrated 50 days of release and the makers had released some amazing posters featuring Prabhas. The actor is now enjoying a huge fan base post the success of this film and will be next seen in Saaho. Buzz is that he will be paired with his Baahubali 2 co-star, Anushka Shetty for the same while Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be playing the lead antagonist.