Here’s A Look At How 1921 And Mukkabaaz Are Faring At The Box Office

Last week saw the release of three movies Vikram Bhatt’s 1921, Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz. Taking two of these three movies i.e. 1921 and Mukkabaaz, let’s analyse how well they faired at the box office.

Mukkabaaz is one of Anurag Kashyap’s best movies till date. Vineet Singh as the face of the movie, Mukkabaaz deals with the struggle of a boxer and with social issues like caste system, youth politics and the power play of people.

The movie took a slow start because of the buzz being very low. It collected 6.73 crores in its first week at the box office. The film in its second weekend collected 47 Lakhs on Friday, 77 Lakhs on Saturday, 90 Lakhs on Sunday. Mukkabaaz stands with a grand total of 8.87 crores.

Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 had the best week among the three new releases. Dealing with evil spirits, this movie is the third of 1920 franchise.

Whereas, 1921 has succeeded in attracting the viewers to the theatre and has collected 11.58 crores in its 1 week. In its second weekend, the film collected 51 Lakhs on Friday, 64 Lakhs on Saturday, 88 Lakhs on Sunday. The film has collected a total of 13.61 crores.

Anurag Kashyap’s last film from 2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 tanked at the box office where its lifetime collection stood to only 5.08 crores. Talking about Vikram Bhatt‘s last, Raaz Reboot made him face losses at the box office and could collect a total lifetime collection of 29 crores. Both these directors have a lot at stake as none of them could deliver a hit since 2016.