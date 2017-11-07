Thor: Ragnarok which released with Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq is been giving a tough competition to the latter. Thor is being praised by critics as well as the Indian audience.

The film collected 7.73 crores on its day one at the Indian box office. Thor went on to collect 4.10 crores on its 1st Monday taking the grand total to 31.67 crores nett (40.71 crores gross).

The third instalment of the Thor franchise released in IMAX 3D, 3D and 2D across 1,200 screens on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins and Jeff Goldblum among others.

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, who essays the fantastical character of Hela in the film

said she “really enjoyed” beating people up as the female villain of the film.

“I think so (whether Hela is the most physical role she has ever taken). I’m pretty physical when I’m on stage. ‘Indiana Jones’ was quite physical. But in terms of hand-to-hand combat, this definitely wins. And that’s been part of what I’ve relished actually,” Blanchett said in a statement.

She said she enjoyed working with Zoe Bell, whom she called “the most extraordinary stunt person and also a wonderful actor”.

“We had this sort of really symbiotic relationship. She’s been very generous and clear and such an incredible teacher, showing me how to mime better. But also to say that this moment leads here and that there’s an opportunity if you wanted to do something in here.

“It’s not looking at a fight in a traditional way, which is a series of punches and kicks and knocking someone to the ground. There’s a psychology in it, which has been really fun to play with. I’ve loved it,” she added.

Blanchett also said that “some of the happiest times on this film for me have been beating people up. I’ve really enjoyed it”.

“I was like, ‘oh, I don’t have to speak today. I can just throw axes into someone’s gut and decapitate that person there’. So, it’s been good,” she said.