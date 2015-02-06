Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hawaizaada has proved to be a massive disappointment commercially. The movie, which made a business of merely 2 crores in its opening weekend, hardly earned any moolah during the weekdays. Hawaizaada made a dull business of approx 3 crores nett in its 1st Week at the Domestic Box Office.

The movie only performed at multiplexes, while single screens hardly performed. Looking at the current trend, Hawaizaada won’t be running in the second week it seems. And that means, the film’s lifetime business comes to a halt here! It’s a Flop!

